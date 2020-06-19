Oregon Institute of Technology (Oregon Tech) announced Thursday, June 18 that Dan Peterson, Ph.D., has been appointed as dean of the College of Health, Arts and Sciences (HAS), effective July 1, 2020. Dr. Peterson has been serving as interim dean over the last year and has been a member of the faculty in Oregon Tech’s Communication Department since 2007.
“Dr. Peterson has a record of significant, key leadership roles at Oregon Tech,” said Dr. Joanna Mott, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs and Strategic Enrollment Management. “He brings a wealth of experience and familiarity with the institution to his new role. Dr. Peterson has been instrumental in moving forward the Doctoral in Physical Therapy program, and in the implementation of remote delivery in Spring term as we faced the challenges surrounding the current pandemic. Dr. Peterson has always stepped up to serve the university with his academic expertise, and his exceptional ability to bring people together in our common goal to serve our students.”
Dr. Peterson demonstrated his leadership abilities over the last two years – first as interim associate dean and this past year as interim dean of the College of HAS. He also served as a department chair of the Communication Department; chair of the Oregon Tech Team for Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities Retention, Completion, and Student Success Academy; and chair of the Provost Transition Team in 2019. From 2014 to 2018, Dr. Peterson was a member of the Oregon Tech Board of Trustees on the inaugural board, where he served on the Executive Committee and Academic Quality and Student Success Committee. He has chaired both the Faculty Senate and the Graduate Council, and participated on numerous standing committees such as financial aid, distance education, and assessment. Dr. Peterson is also an active community member, serving on the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce Executive Board, offering training and facilitation programs to the City of Klamath Falls, and volunteering with the SMART reading program, among other areas.
“I’m very excited to serve in this leadership role at Oregon Tech,” said Dr. Peterson. “Oregon Tech has a unique, experiential approach to teaching and learning based on essential engagement between faculty and students that I have always enjoyed being a part of. It creates successful graduates who excel in their professional fields. This is especially apparent in the College of Health, Arts and Sciences. I look forward to continuing to work together with Oregon Tech’s faculty, students, staff, and administration, to guide the college and university forward. This collaboration and dedication to students will enable us to continue the levels of success we have seen as a university.”
Prior to joining Oregon Tech, Dr. Peterson was assistant professor at Missouri State University, Springfield, in the Department of Communication from 2002 to 2007; a graduate associate and a teaching assistant at Ohio University, Athens, in the School of Interpersonal Communication from 1999 to 2002, during which time he was also an instructor at Hong Kong Baptist University; and before that was a teaching associate and graduate research assistant at Brigham Young University, in the Department of Communications from 1997 to 1999. Dr. Peterson earned a Ph.D. in Interpersonal Communication from Ohio University; and a M.A. and a B.A in Communications from Brigham Young University.
Dr. Peterson is a regular presenter at academic conferences and has contributed to journals and books in his field. He has also been the recipient of teaching and student services awards at the institutions where he has worked.
Dr. Nagi Naganathan, Oregon Tech president said, “We are pleased to welcome Dr. Peterson to his new role as dean of the College of Health, Arts and Sciences and look forward to the college making great strides under his leadership.”