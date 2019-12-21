Backstage at the Ross Ragland Theater Friday more than 90 kindergartners, wearing holiday-themed sweaters, ties and fancy dresses, were ready to kick off Shasta Elementary School’s “The Twelve Days of Christmas” program.
They entered under the lights in front of nearly 800 parents, family and friends, who filled every seat in the historic theater. Shasta’s kindergartners, first-, second-, and third-graders then pulled off a fun-filled, narrated musical performance, which included an audience sing-a-long and a solo by fourth-grader Mason Snell.
But how did an elementary school holiday program end up on stage before a packed house at the Ross Ragland Theater?
At Shasta Elementary School’s holiday program last year, Principal Randy Rose made a promise.
“We had such a large turnout – more than 500 parents and family members – that many parents could not even get into the building to watch,” Rose said. “I apologized regarding the overcrowding and ‘popped off,’ saying we would have it at the Ragland in 2019. I had to keep my word.”
He did.
Rose and Shasta Vice Principal Ruben Paschal arranged to rent the Ross Ragland Theater for the school’s annual holiday program this year, covering the cost by partnering with the Ragland, securing other sponsorships and fundraising.
The school currently has five sponsors who receive advertising space on the school’s reader board, in its newsletters, and on its Facebook page.
The packed house at the Ragland Friday afternoon joined in a sing-a-long featuring “Up On the Housetop,” “Jolly Old St. Nicholas,” and “Jingle Bells” led by second graders and teacher Callie Bissonnette. Third-graders choreographed their songs – using props such as wrapped gifts. Overall, the “Twelve Days of Christmas” program included holiday favorites such as “Deck the Halls,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and “A Gift of Love.”
Third-grade teacher Stacy Johnson did a great job planning and coordinating the performances, Rose said, adding that the school plans to rent the Ragland again next year.
“It was an awesome experience for our little ones to be on stage,” he said. “I believe it’s something they will remember their whole lives.”