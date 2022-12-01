Skip to main content
Pentagon to help fund next-generation weapons, biotech, quantum science

The U.S. Department of Defense will help capitalize defense technology, biotechnology and quantum science companies in an effort to develop more next-generation weapons and military systems.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Dec. 1 the creation the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC).

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand, right, and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hold a bilateral meeting Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Halifax International Security Forum in Halifax.
In this photo released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test Sept 7 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.

