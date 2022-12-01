Pentagon to help fund next-generation weapons, biotech, quantum science

In this photo released by the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service, an unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test Sept 7 at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif.
The U.S. Department of Defense will help capitalize defense technology, biotechnology and quantum science companies in an effort to develop more next-generation weapons and military systems.
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Dec. 1 the creation the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC).
The new Pentagon office “will help build an enduring technological advantage by partnering with private capital providers,” according a DOD announcement.
The Pentagon said OSC will help fund next-gen biotech and defense firms “developing critical technologies vital to national security,” according to the announcement. The investment office aims to help “bridge the gap between the laboratory and full-scale production” with capital infusions.
The U.S. Defense Department accounts for $1.64 trillion of federal budgetary resources with plans to spend $1.21 trillion, according to FY2022 federal budget data.
"We are in a global competition for leadership in critical technologies, and the Office of Strategic Capital will help us win that competition and build enduring national security advantages," said Austin. "By working with the private capital markets and by partnering with our federal colleagues, OSC will address investment gaps and add a new tool to the Department's investment toolbox."
Pentagon hopes proving longer-term funding will help more companies to transition technology into military capabilities and help with their capital needs.
"America's strategic competitors are working to influence U.S. technological innovation to their advantage," said Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering Heidi Shyu. "OSC is part of a broader administration-wide effort to ‘crowd-in' private capital in areas where our efforts can boost our future security and prosperity. Our hope is that OSC will be able to strike its first deals by early next year."
According to the Pentagon, “the OSC will work across policy, acquisition, and research efforts to increase the amount of capital available to critical technology companies.”
The efforts also aims to “scale investments” between the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Defense Innovation Unit, which helps commercialize innovative technologies, and “critical technology” to reach production levels.
OSC could use loans and loan guarantees, public-private investments to help companies developing high-tech and bio-related systems and next-generation weapons.
The Defense Department also has the ability to fund defense technology firms, according to memo from Austin on the new group’s creation.
The OSC office will provide the defense secretary with an investment prospectus for Austin’s approval.