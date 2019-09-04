A year after sweeping the Klamath County schools on the volleyball court, it was the Klamath Union Pelicans that stormed back in the final two sets to take a 3-2 win in the opening game of the season.
“It took a little bit to get some traction,” said head coach Faryn Case. “But we finished strong for sure.”
Classifications aside, a win over a Hosanna Christian program that is coming off a 30-win season and a third-place finish at the state tournament, was worth celebrating for the Class-4A Pelicans.
“It’s awesome when we play Hosanna because they aren’t in our league,” said senior Ashlee Nielsen. “When we get to play them preseason it’s really awesome to get a win against them because you don’t get to play them again.”
From the onset, it was a close match. The Pelicans and the Lions alternated sets, Hosanna winning the first and third set by scores of 25-22, while Klamath Union won the second set 25-21.
While the first three sets could’ve gone either way, the Pelicans dominated the fourth set, turning a 14-7 lead into a resounding 25-14 win to send the match to a fifth set.
“What I saw is that we started and kept our momentum,” Case said. “We didn’t miss a lot of serves and we just kept going, we didn’t peak.”
The Pelicans rode that wave into the decisive fifth set, with a 15-6 win. The key for the Pelicans was not to get down after two of the first three sets went in favor of the Lions.
“They came out strong,” Case said. “I wanted them to start strong, stay strong and finish strong. And that’s what they did.”
As the game wore on, however, the inexperienced Lions began to show signs of fatigue. Only rotating seven players took its tole as the match reached the fourth and fifth sets.
“Since we have so few girls, I think we started to get tired,” said Hosanna Christian head coach Cara Crosby. “We were rotating seven that really played, that’s really what tonight, we just ran out of gas.”
Both teams will return to the court Thursday evening. Hosanna Christian will try for its first win against Rogue Valley Adventist Academy at 5:30 p.m., and Klamath Union will try and stay unbeaten on the road against Cascade Christian at 6:30 p.m
Bonanza 3, Oakridge 0
OAKRIDGE — The Bonanza volleyball team picked up its first win of the season with a dominating 3-0 win on the road over Oakridge.
The Antlers didn’t just beat the Oakers, they dominated winning by a combined score of 75-18 in the three-set sweep.
Neveah Nelson had 13 assists, nine aces and eight kills; Madelyn Corey finished with six digs and seven aces; Chloe Oates had five aces and six kills while Grace Lee had nine assists and seven kills.
“The girls started their season with a great team effort,” said head coachDonna Romtvedt. “Grace Lee was able to play for the first time after suffering an early-season ankle injury. Our hitters stepped up and our defense was solid. We look forward to improving as we quickly get ready for league play to begin.”