Still have turkey leftovers in the freezer? Thanks to a federally funded nutrition program provided by Oregon State University’s Klamath Extension Office, Pelican Elementary School fourth graders know a healthful way to use them. OSU’s Karen Hottman and Diane Silberstein visited Kim Dunaway’s fourth-grade class Dec. 11 to talk about good nutrition and lead the class in making turkey cranberry quesadillas.
The OSU class was one of many at Pelican over the past 12 years, according to Hottman. In addition to grade-level nutrition instruction, the OSU staff provides periodic “Try Day Fridays” at which all students have the chance to try new foods.
“Chef! Chef!” said Hottman and Silberstein. “Yes! Yes!” the students answered, immediately quieting down for a review of the five food groups, each represented by a bright character: Reggie Veggie, Dean Protein, Farrah Fruit, Jane Grain, and Mary Dairy.
“Fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables!” the students called out, when Hottman asked how much of each food group to eat at one meal.
Hottman reviewed the names of cooking tools, safety practices and proper handwashing. She demonstrated the recipe’s cutting technique called chiffonade, then set the students free to cut, fill, fold, heat and eat.
With a little prompting, all followed the “2-bite rule” when they tasted two quesadillas, one made with a plain flour tortilla, the other with a spinach tortilla. Even though the class had already eaten lunch, most gobbled them up.