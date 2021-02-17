It has been months of dormancy for the Klamath Basin’s sole full-time movie theater, but with reduced COVID-19 restrictions film fans can finally rejoice with the reopening of Pelican Cinemas starting on Friday.
Coming Attractions Theatres, an Ashland-based regional film company that owns theatres throughout the Pacific Northwest, intends to reopen the Klamath Falls-based Pelican Cinemas on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays to limited audiences in compliance with current COVID protocols.
General admission ticket prices are being reduced to $7 for ages 12-and-up, while screenings are just $5 for ages 3-11. Additionally, select films each week will be selected for a special $5 “guest appreciation” rate.
Contact tracing is conducted at the entrance and all guests are required to wear face coverings. Social distancing seating will be utilized in each theater with limited capacity.
Pelican Cinemas is also offering private screenings for up to 20 guests at a time. Email aprivaterental@catheatres.com for more information.
The initial weekend of films includes many 2020 releases that Klamath audiences missed out on following the Pelican’s temporary closure, along with a handful of new 2021 films.
Guest appreciation reduced ticket prices are available for “Nomadland” and “Willy’s Wonderland.”
Pelican Cinemas is located at 2643 Biehn St. in Klamath Falls. For more information visit www.catheatres.com.