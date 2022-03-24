A pedestrian was killed in Medford early Thursday morning on Table Rock Road near Hamrick Road.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the deadly accident happened at approximately 6 a.m. and the drivers involved in the accident were cooperating with the investigation.
JCSO has not yet released the victim’s name pending notification of next of kin and the incident is still being investigated.
Stretches of Table Rock Road between Airport Road and Biddle Road were restricted, Thursday, March 24, according to police.
More than 6,700 pedestrians were killed in traffic accident last year, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. There were 5,977 pedestrians reported in the U.S. in 2017, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA).
Earlier this month., the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 31,720 total fatalities on U.S. roadways during the first nine months of 2021.
That is a record year-over-year increase and the largest nine-month percentage increase in the 50-year history of accident data collection, according to GHSA Executive Director Jonathan Adkins.
Oregon ranked 20th among U.S. states for per capita pedestrian deaths, according to 2019 data from NHSTA. New Mexico and Florida have the highest pedestrian death rates.