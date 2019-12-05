A ceremony of remembrance of the Dec. 7, 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1383, 515 Klamath Ave., according to a news release.
The event is open to the public.
