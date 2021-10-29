The macabre.
Human beings are wired for it. We can’t seem to get enough. And seemingly every culture on the planet has its own way of teasing it out into the public square. Whether it’s Día de los Muertos, the Japanese Obon festival, or good old American Halloween, we are forever in life compelled to seek what lies beyond.
Whisperings of age old terrors, the prowling of ghosts, and stories of strange occurrences, have been passed down for generations, giving Klamath Falls a spooky edge, especially when the leaves start to turn and the chilly nights grow darker.
Some of the more widely known spooky spots in Klamath include Linkville Playhouse, where the ghost of one of the theater’s former actors is rumored to haunt the halls. There’s also the bizarre phenomenon at Gravity Hill and the strange activity at the old Baldwin Hotel, now a museum. But there is a lesser-known ghost story in town.
The old house on Pear Street
Michael Gravitt is a paranormal investigator and the founder of Paranormal Sightings, a team of local ghost hunters that provides free investigations to anyone who thinks they might have a disembodied spirit — or spirits — living among them.
One of his investigations has been at his cousin’s house on Pear Street in Klamath Falls. According to county tax records the house was built in 1937. And while the house has a beautiful charm in the morning light, it might look a bit unsettling from the outside once the sun goes down.
Gravitt’s cousin, Christina Handsaker has lived in the house with her husband Anthony and their four kids for about five years.
The Handsakers bought the house from their pastor and his wife, which is when they first learned of paranormal activity in the home. Handsaker said her pastor told her he and his wife would constantly hear boots stomping up and down the stairs as if someone were in the house. The news spooked her, and although she didn’t experience anything strange in the beginning, she decided to call her cousin over to do an investigation.
Gravitt and his team came to the house with their equipment, which includes night-vision cameras, digital recorders, walkie talkies, a heat signature gun, and a device called a REM pod which emits an electromagnetic field and then beeps if it detects any disturbance. Then they got to work hunting ghosts.
Creeping around the house in the dark with recording devices, the team asked whatever was haunting the place to present itself. One of the recordings Gravitt picked up that day was the sound of a gunshot in the basement. Another was of a man’s voice, also coming from the basement.
“One of the recordings that my cousin had found, it was a guy down in the basement, it was a man’s voice saying ‘Get out of my house,’” Handsaker said.
Gravitt and Handsaker didn’t know what to make of it. They did not know anything about the house or who had lived in it in the past.
But then one day a couple of months after Gravitt’s initial investigation, something unexpected happened.
Handsaker recounted a stranger stopping by the house while she was having a yard sale. The woman, who said she used to live in the house, came to tell Handsaker the house was haunted.
“She proceeded to tell me the history of this house and it literally scared me out of my wits,” Handsaker said.
The woman told Handsaker of strange nights when the family would be awoken by phantom knocks at the door. It was consistent knocking that would cause them to get out of bed and walk down the stairs and open the door — only to find darkness. But that wasn’t even the worst of it — there was more.
The man in the basement
What the strange woman told Handsaker was unsettling, but what scared her most was how the story coincided with Gravitt’s recordings from the basement.
As Handsacker heard the story, two sons of the man who built the house in 1937 were living together in the house, possibly in the 1950s or 1960s.
One of the men was a truck driver and was constantly on the road. The other evidently went down into the basement one night and shot himself in the head.
Gravitt said based on what he found, “from the sound that we got on the recording it sounds like the butt of a shotgun hit the floor and he put the barrel in his mouth.”
“That is my take on what we heard over the recorder of what happened,” Gravitt said.
Once it all started to sink in, Handsaker began to accept the house might be haunted by the man who took his own life in the basement all those years ago.
Handsaker said she spoke to the man and told him she was ok with him being in the house, but asked him not to hurt her or her family. Her goal was to live in harmony with the man in the basement.
Time went on, and more things began to happen.
The family’s dog would regularly bark at one particular corner of the house for apparently no reason, driving the family crazy.
And in the hallway, whenever Handsaker would hang a picture on the wall, she said it would swiftly come down as if something didn’t want it there.
“Every time I would hang a picture there it would just come off and fall. It wouldn’t just slide down the wall, it would come off and fall. So I just stopped hanging pictures on it,” she said laughing.
“We’ve never had anybody hurt us or anything like that,” Handsaker said of the man in the basement. “The pastor did bless the house.”
