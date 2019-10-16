MERRILL – A student in Balin Mann’s second-grade class at Merrill Elementary had a serious question for Lost River High senior football player Kameron Moore on Tuesday.
“Have you ever had four wiggly teeth while playing football?” the student asked.
Moore, a wide receiver and safety for the Raiders, thought about it, before smiling and answering that he hadn’t.
The elementary student proceeded to tell a story of having wiggly teeth during his football game while Moore listened.
The exchange was just one of many scenes on Tuesday during an afternoon of reading and sharing stories by Raider football players at Merrill and Malin Elementary Schools.
The activity was also part of Give Back Day, organized by the Klamath County School District. Activities continue Wednesday with numerous student projects throughout the school district.
The Raiders football team has made a point to return to local elementary schools for more than 20 years, according to offensive line coach Mike Ongman.
“When I graduated in ‘96, we were doing it then as a player,” Ongman said.
“It’s a pretty neat tradition,” Ongman added.
He recalled in past years, football players ran plays in the grass for students as well.
“The reading’s been the core,” Ongman said. “We tell our kids, too, to talk to them about what it takes to not only be a good football player but be a good student, be a good citizen.
“They can definitely be role models for those little guys,” Ongman added.
“The enthusiasm from the little guys is fun and contagious.”
On Tuesday, student-athletes, many who themselves attended elementary in Merrill or Malin, walked the halls of the schools greeting former teachers and staff like family, and students like younger siblings.
They teach the students about not only football, but life lessons, too.
Moore, after reading a Mercer Mayer book to students in both Patsy Beasley and Mann’s second grade class, shared about the importance of showing respect for everybody.
“Even if you don’t necessarily like someone you shouldn’t treat them like there a terrible person because maybe they’re going through something,” Moore said.
“It’s very important for high schoolers to come in and show them because we’ve already been through elementary school,” Moore added.
It’s a trip back in time for high school students, too, such as student Ben Hernandez.
The 16-year-old junior attended Merrill Elementary while growing up in the area.
“The red chairs used to look so big and intimidating,” Hernandez said.
Those are the red chairs outside the office that Hernandez is talking about.
Not so intimidating now for Hernandez, who plays corner and running back for the Raiders.
Moore, who attended fifth grade at Merrill Elementary, feels similar.
“Everything seems so much smaller,” Moore said.
“I remember watching them play and wanting to be a part of that.”
Now, Moore and his teammates are playing football for the Raiders, and paying it forward as well.
“It’s kind of cool coming back here, having the chance to speak to the little kids because I was one of these little guys about five years ago,” Moore said.