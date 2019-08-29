Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A crew supervised by Walsh Construction Co., the Sky Lakes Collaborative Health Center’s general contractor, this weekend will repave the driveway generally between the Cascades East Family Medicine building and the medical center’s parking structure, according to a news release.

The work involves removing the existing surface, preparing the grade, and then repaving with new asphalt.

This means access to the Cascades East Family Medicine building, the lower level of the parking structure, and the parking area adjacent to the parking structure will be closed Friday, Aug. 30, through Monday, Sept. 2. The driveway to the hospital and access to the upper level of the parking structure will remain open.

Entrances to the affected areas will be closed beginning around 5 p.m. Thursday, and Cascades East Family Medicine Clinic will be closed all day Friday. Traffic patterns will return to normal Tuesday, Sept. 3.

