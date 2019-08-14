The Klamath County Library's Summer Reading Program 2019 is almost over, but there’s still time to claim prizes for reading, according to a news release.
The last day to turn in “passports” for tracking reading by children, teens and adults to enter the Summer Reading Raffle is Saturday, Aug. 31.
"Passports" are still available for the whole family. Each passport has planets and stars to color in as you read or work on early literacy skills. For each milestone you pass, you earn a prize.
Children ages 0-5 years can earn prizes by working on early literacy skills with grown-ups. You can develop these skills by bringing your little ones to library storytime events, singing nursery rhymes, playing make-believe, working on forming letters, reading together as a family, and telling stories. Color in a star on your passport for every 30 minutes you spend working on these skills; every 10 stars earns an early-reader prize.
Readers in kindergarten through sixth grade work through their passport by recording every 30 minutes they spend reading. Teens in seventh through 12th grade will track their reading in units of 1 hour. All sorts of reading counts: books, ebooks, audiobooks, magazines — even the back of the cereal box. Each 13 units of reading logged earns the teen a prize.
Grown-ups can get in on the summer reading, too. You can earn tickets for every book you read, for every audiobook you listen to, or for every two hours you spend reading to a child. The library is giving away prizes each week, and the more you read, the more times you can enter. Tickets are available at every Klamath County Library District branch.
The Adult Summer Reading Program Raffle culminates in a big grand prize drawing in August, where one special reader will take home a new Kindle Fire HD8 tablet, and two others will each win a $50 gift card to Fred Meyer.
The library offers a very special thank you to all the local businesses and organizations that have made this program possible throughout Klamath County: 9th Street Alterations, Basin Book Trader, Brevada Brewhouse, Cranberry Station, The Daily Bagel, Dutch Bros. Coffee, Epicenter Bowling Alley, the Friends of the Klamath County Library, Gathering Grounds Café & Roastery, Green Blade Bakery, Jump ‘N’ Jax, Lighthouse Yogurt, McDonald’s, MC’s on Main, Next of Kiln, Periwinkle Consignment Boutique, and Rodeos Pizza & Saladeria.
For more information, call 541-882-8894 or visit Youth Services desk.