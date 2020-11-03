A Lakeview woman died Monday when the truck she was riding in crashed off Highway 395 in Lake County. The driver of the vehicle has been charged with manslaughter.
The passenger, Clarea Lasley, 37, died at the scene.
Daniel Decker, 22, also of Lakeview, was driving northbound about 9:45 a.m. when according to Oregon State Police he failed to negotiate a corner, overcorrected and rolled his vehicle.
Decker was taken by ambulance and later flown to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend for serious injuries.
According to police, Decker will be referred to the Lake County District Attorney’s Office for charges of manslaughter and DUII.
OSP was assisted at the scene by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Lakeview Disaster Unit, Lakeview Fire Department, Thomas Creek Westside Fire Department and ODOT.