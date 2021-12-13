After reviewing feedback from thousands of people from around the Klamath Basin and across the state, the Klamath Falls Parks Advisory Board voted to rename Kit Carson Park.
At the routine parks advisory board meeting on Thursday, Dec. 9, all of the board’s members were present and the final vote was in favor of renaming, said John Bellon, parks and recreation public relations manager and urban forester for the city.
Bellon said it is not certain when the recommendation will be sent to the Klamath Falls City Council for final deliberations and decision, but he anticipated it will happen in the next couple months.
“It (the board’s recommendation) goes to council and they will either make a decision right away, or they may ask for more information from the parks advisory board recommendation,” Bellon said. “If they decide to say yes to the name change, they will provide direction on the next step.”
There are seven members on the parks advisory board, with the majority voting in favor of the change while two members abstained. The board came to their conclusion after reviewing community feedback from a survey the city sent out last month asking if the name change should move forward, Kristina Mainwaring, public information officer for the city said.
Mainwaring sent out the survey on the city’s behalf and also collected, analyzed and compiled the results.
“The majority of the feedback was to change the park’s name,” Mainwaring said. “And they (the parks advisory board) felt it was an easy step to start mending fences and to acknowledge things that make people uncomfortable.”
According to data provided by the city, 922 people completed the survey with 58.7 percent in favor of renaming the park and 40 percent in favor of keeping the Kit Carson name. 1.3 percent of respondents had no opinion, according to the data.
Kaitlin Hakanson is a member of the parks advisory board. She said she was surprised that the survey responses skewed in favor of the name change. While Hakanson said she wasn’t in favor of putting out a survey in the first place, she said the results helped get everyone on the board on the same page. In the end, Hakanson voted in removing Kit Carson’s name from the park.
“I think it says we do have a strong community,” Hakanson said of the survey results. “People feel strong ties to this area for very different reasons. And I think it shows that we are a strong community that we actually do want to support each other. I think it revealed people were comfortable saying what they personally thought.”
Klamath Falls Mayor Carol Westfall said the board will present its recommendation to city council at its next meeting. She said that the council will likely move forward with the name change, given the board’s findings.
“They went ahead and requested the citizens to step forward with their thinking and apparently they want a name change,” Westfall said.
The mayor said she is thrilled and appreciative of the community’s patience throughout this process, and hopes people found the process educational.
“It shows that the equity group did a great job and people want to move forward,” Westfall said. “I feel confident that we will get to a point where we will be celebrating the Tribes, and all the culture, and that we are being more sensitive. We all need to get to that point to where we feel each other’s pain and say ‘Let’s correct this’,” she said. “And this is the first step.”
Don Gentry, Chairman of the Klamath Tribes, said news that the city will move forward with the renaming of Kit Carson Park is excellent.
“It is really encouraging that the community recognizes the problem with the current name and is willing to move forward with a name change that is more appropriate,” he said.
One of the next steps in the process will be coming up with a new name for the park. Gentry wanted to make it clear the Tribes should have a seat at the table as the naming process unfolds.
“It will be important to consult with the Klamath Tribes on the name change,” Gentry added.
The Herald and News requested the survey results from the city, however they were not yet released as of press time. Once they are released, the Herald and News will publish.
