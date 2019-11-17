The Klamath Falls city council will meet for a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at 500 Klamath Ave.
The biggest topic of the evening will be a change in downtown parking regulations. The proposed change will be open for a public hearing.
The city has been developing a new downtown parking model, but the new model has since been tabled.
Instead, the city is working to enforce the current downtown parking model, as most downtown businesses are not purchasing required parking passes under the current system.
The current model does not require businesses to purchase passes for employees who work hours outside of standard business hours, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
All employees
The change to be discussed at Monday’s meeting will end the distinction if approved. All employees would be subject to parking district fees regardless of what hours they work.
The proposed change was presented in the last city council meeting on Nov. 4, but was delayed until Monday due to concern that the public was not informed of this change, and it could affect restaurants especially.
“If it has any effect on any of them [restaurants], or what blowback there will be, I mean, hopefully, it’s not so much that it affects their bottom line,” Councilman Matt Dodson said at the Nov. 4 meeting.
Camping prohibition
The introduction of a regulation that would prohibit people from camping on private property without the owner’s permission will also be introduced and opened for public hearing at the meeting.
The new regulations are similar to the county regulations on camping on private property. In addition to prohibiting people from camping on private property without the property owner’s permission, the regulation also introduces regulations for how long one may camp on private property with the owner’s permission.
It will require a permit for camping for longer than seven days, and prohibit camping for longer than 21 days in a 12 month period.
Klamath County Economic Development Association will present its quarterly report to the council. There will also be a fourth quarter budget report for the fiscal year 2018-19 as well as a 1st quarter budget report for the fiscal year 2019-20.
The council will also vote to enter into a $61,700 consultant services contract with Goetechinical Resources Inc. with an additional allowance of $5,000 for the Washburn Way grind and inlay project.
The mayor will declare Nov. 30 as “Small Business Saturday.” Two certificates of service will be awarded, one to Kiley Bergstrom for 10 years of service at the Police Department, and one to Nickole Barrington for 25 years of service as the city recorder.