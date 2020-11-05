Two Klamath Falls men are facing additional charges, including attempted murder, after multiple victims claim they too had been tortured by the duo.
New charges against Harland Wright, 32, include attempted murder, assault, robbery, kidnapping and unlawful use of a weapon. Elliott Parker, 31, has now been charged with robbery, kidnapping and assault. Both are currently held in the Klamath County Jail.
Klamath Falls Police Department says they have identified four victims who claim they were abducted by Parker and Wright within the span of a month, around September 2020.
A newly-identified male victim alleges he was assaulted, then forced to strip naked and climb into a box. Information from police states the pair transported the victim to an unknown location and tortured him, forcing him to cut off his own finger with a meat cleaver while a gun was held to his head.
The victim told local police the ordeal lasted about three hours.
In September, officers arrested Parker in relation to a similar incident in August. According to police, the pair held another man against his will, assaulted him and killed his dog. The pair also allegedly forced the victim to strip naked and mutilate his own pet.
Police said any relationship between the two men and the victims is unknown at this time.
The police department believes there are still more victims who are afraid to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call KFPD at 541-883-5336 or the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.