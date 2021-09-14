Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Park ranger Steve Rooker talks wildlife photography
Since the early 1900s, wildlife photographers have used their images to advocate for conservation of the country’s natural resources, including the creation of the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge. Discuss how wildlife photography helps folks connect with nature in America’s public lands with park ranger Steve Rooker on Wednesday at 2 p.m.
Rooker, an interpretive park ranger at the Lower Klamath National Wildlife Refuge, will discuss the power that photography has had to motivate public officials to set aside land for wildlife conservation, focusing on the conservation history of the Klamath Basin.
The presentation will be followed by a brief business meeting of the Friends.
The presentation is free to the public, but registration is required so we can send you the invite to connect via Zoom teleconferencing. For more information and to register, email the Friends at folklamath@gmail.com.
For more about how you can become a Friend of the Klamath County Library, visit klamathlibrary.org/friends. The organization is currently looking for members to join their executive board. For more information, email folklamath@gmail.com.