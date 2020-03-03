Henley High School is offering an evening workshop today (Tuesday, March 3) for parents about the potential dangers of social media and vaping. Other relevant topics also will be discussed.
“Keeping Our Kids Safe At Henley” will feature presentations from experts, including a Sky Lakes physician, the district attorney, the school’s resource officer and a detective. The workshop starts at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria at Henley High School, 8245 Highway 39. It is open to the public.
Presentations include:
n The potential dangers of social media and its connection to teenage suicide
n Clearing the air about vaping
n Health impacts of nicotine and marijuana on the teenage brain
n Legal ramifications for minors who possess or use drugs.
Jack Lee, principal at Henley High School, called the evening a must for parents. Plans are to allow time for a question and answer session after the presentations.
“This is an opportunity to share with parents what we know and what they should be looking for,” Lee said.