Oregon Liquor Control Commissioner and General Manager of Sunriver Owners Association, Hugh Palcic, announced on Wednesday, Feb. 19 his candidacy for the Oregon State Senate, according to a news release.
Filing as a Democrat, Palcic sees a clear advantage for making the district’s case in Salem.
Improving the regional economy, securing infrastructure projects, and developing affordable housing are all major focal points for Palcic.
“It is time for someone to go to Salem on behalf of the residents in the district,” said Palcic. “Instead of fighting — or worse yet, walking out — we need to be negotiating and advocating for our fair share of the pie. Simply, less political polarization, and more effective representation. It’s district over party. It is results over rhetoric.Together we will get it done.”
Palcic has participated on numerous boards and commissions. Palcic currently serves as Commissioner on the Oregon Liquor Control Commission, representing the OLCC East of the Cascades. In addition, Palcic also serves on the Deschutes County Planning Commission as its most senior member. Palcic held the position of Vice President of the Bethlehem Inn Homeless Shelter Board. Working with the board, Palcic helped acquire the present-day site of the shelter from Deschutes County.
“At present, I see a district that is very much adrift,” said Palcic. “Key indicators such as unemployment and the percentage of households in the district relying on food stamps to make ends meet are flashing red. It’s apparent to me that our district is being poorly represented in Salem,” he added. “I have a strong track record of getting things done and turning things around, I know that I can do the same for this district as Senator. That is why I have chosen to run.”
Palcic holds a B.A. in Political Science from Marist College, N.Y. While there, he also earned an internship in the New York State Senate. Hugh is married to his wife, Lisa, of 27 years, and the couple have raised their two daughters, Hannah and Riley, in south Deschutes County for the past 22 years.
Oregon’s Senate District 28 encompasses portions of Jefferson, Deschutes, Lake, Klamath and Jackson Counties. Currently the District 28 seat has been held by incumbent Republican Dennis Linthicum since 2016.
