A lawyer representing the J-Spear Ranch near Paisley denied allegations that ranch employees are responsible for a 2018 wildfire.
Green Diamond is suing the J-Spear Ranch for damages relating to the 2018 Watson Creek Fire that burned 56,000 acres, including 12,700 acres of timberland owned by Green Diamond. Green Diamond is suing for $7.75 million in damages.
The federal government has also sued J-Spear Ranch and is asking for $14 million. The lawyers for J-Spear Ranch have not responded to that suit at this time.
In his response, lawyer Matthew Wise says the J-Spear Ranch denies that the Watson Creek Fire was recklessly or negligently started by employees of the ranch.
As described in the complaint, Green Diamond claims that the fire was started on a cattle allotment leased to the J-Spear Ranch by an employee operating an all-terrain vehicle while doing fence maintenance. Green Diamond and the U.S. Forest Service claim that the muffler of the vehicle sparked the fire, and that the vehicle was not equipped with fire-suppression equipment.
In his court filing, Wise said that J-Spear Ranch denies that the Watson Creek Fire was ignited by an employee of the ranch and denies that the all-terrain vehicle that was being driven by the employee started the fire.
It also denied the accusation that it failed to maintain its equipment in a safe manner and take precautions during fire season, as Green Diamond alleges.
J-Spear Ranch also denies that it willfully ignited or allowed the fire to spread to land owned by Green Diamond.
Currently the case is in the Medford Division of the Oregon District Court and is in the scheduling phase.