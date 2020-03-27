In response to stay-at-home directives during the COVID-19 public health emergency, PacifiCorp is closing most of its recreation sites in Oregon, Washington and California until further notice.
PacifiCorp owns and manages hydroelectric resources that offer clean, affordable energy for customers, as well as a variety of public recreation opportunities. The facilities provide boating, swimming, camping and picnicking opportunities – including areas along the Klamath River and Upper Klamath Lake.
During the COVID-19 emergency, outlets for appropriately distanced recreation are important, so long as it can be done within state and federal health directives. We appreciate your patience as we work to maintain these opportunities while observing guidelines pertaining to social distancing and safety.
With stay at home directives in Oregon, Washington and California, PacifiCorp has decided to close virtually of its recreation site in those three states. This closure includes the popular series of day use areas, boat ramps and campgrounds along the Lewis River in southwest Washington.
At this time, closures will stay in effect until May 1, but may be re-evaluated to align with state stay at home orders.
Some exceptions to the closure decision are the Link River trail near Klamath Falls and day-use areas along the Klamath River reservoirs: Mirror Cove, Camp Creek, Jenny Creek and Fall Creek. Restrooms will be closed at these areas and signs reminding visitors to maintain safe distance from each other will be posted.
For a complete list of closures and limited maintenance sites, visit www.pacificorp.com/community/recreation.html.