In support of the stay-at-home directive ordered by the state of Oregon, Pacific Power will maintain reliable power to all customers during the COVID-19 public health emergency, according to a news release.
The company will also continue to suspend late payment fees and disconnections for non-payment, as previously announced.
Under Gov. Kate Brown’s order issued Monday, March 23, utility company employees, along with other essential critical infrastructure workers, are exempted from the stay-at-home order while performing job duties. Employees have been informed of this and will carry their ID badges and any other documentation provided by the company at all times. In most cases, they will be in company-branded vehicles and wearing company safety gear.
Crews will be at work ensuring that power interruptions are minimized during this time where uncertainty is high and most people are housebound. At this time, crews will limit work to upgrades involving wildfire protection, projects critical to delivering power to customers, compliance obligations and outage response. Some of this work may require short-term power outages to complete work safely.
For questions about electric service or accounts call 888-221-7070.