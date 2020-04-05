Pacific Power’s charitable arm, the Pacific Power Foundation, has committed $250,000 for immediate support to critical community-serving organizations in Oregon, Washington and California, according to a news release.
From providing free meals for children during school closures to deploying resources and support to small businesses and care for seniors, community-based groups throughout the West have put out a call for assistance to support local COVID-19 initiatives.
“Food banks and other critical organizations serve the most vulnerable populations in our communities and are under tremendous strain,” said Stefan Bird, president and CEO. “The Pacific Power Foundation is committed to supporting vital community organizations that depend and survive on contributions like this.”
Agencies include the Oregon Food Bank, Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, Oregon Community Foundation, Portland Rescue Mission, Oregon Energy Fund, Salvation Army divisions in California and Washington and the Northwest Community Action Center.
Oregon Food Bank CEO Susannah Morgan underscored the importance of community partnerships, especially in times of crisis. “With the strong support of allies like Pacific Power, Oregon Food Bank can ensure nutritious food reaches hard-hit communities throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington. By working collectively, our network of more than 1,400 partners across Oregon and SW Washington stands ready to meet this crisis head-on. Together, we can ensure hunger is not a symptom of COVID-19 — and help us all emerge stronger.”
“Oregon families are facing the triple crisis of public health, closed schools and lost wages during this pandemic,” said Annie Kirschner, executive director for Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon. “Though many of us have to stay home, we are still coming together to make sure everyone has enough food to eat. We’re grateful to partners like Pacific Power for responding quickly to help make sure our neighbors, especially those most vulnerable across the state, are connected to resources.”