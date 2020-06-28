Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Chapters of the P.E.O. Sisterhood recently awarded Quad Scholarships totaling $8,000 to six high school seniors from Klamath County, according to a news release. These scholarships recognize scholastic achievement, leadership roles, community service and future goals. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a philanthropic educational organization where women educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, or loans and seek to encourage women to achieve their highest aspirations.

Chapter U

Elle Larson (Henley) received $1,500. She is the daughter of David and Ann Larson, and will be attending Brigham Young University-Hawaii majoring in business management.

Chapter AU

Katherine Hartwell (Klamath Union) received $1,500. She is the daughter of Jayme Hartwell and Kirsten Cox, and will be attending the University of Oregon majoring in political science.

Maddison Lindsey (Bonanza) received $1,500. She is the daughter of William Lindsey and Bobbie Barnum, and will be attending Oregon Institute of Technology majoring in pre-dentistry.

Chapter CF

Ashley Kelley (Gilchrist) received $1,000. She is the daughter of Brian and Sandra Kelley, and will be attending Oregon State University-Cascades majoring in botany/horticulture.

Ruth Peterson (Klamath Union) received $1,000. She is the daughter of Dan and Catherine Peterson, and will be attending Brigham Young University majoring in psychology/elementary education.

Chapter FF

Karina Gonzalez (Henley) received $1,500. She is the daughter of Gilbert Vargas and Angeles Alvarado, and will be attending University of Oregon majoring in human physiology.

