Chapters of the P.E.O. Sisterhood recently awarded Quad Scholarships totaling $8,000 to six high school seniors from Klamath County, according to a news release. These scholarships recognize scholastic achievement, leadership roles, community service and future goals. The P.E.O. Sisterhood is a philanthropic educational organization where women educate women through scholarships, grants, awards, or loans and seek to encourage women to achieve their highest aspirations.
Chapter U
Elle Larson (Henley) received $1,500. She is the daughter of David and Ann Larson, and will be attending Brigham Young University-Hawaii majoring in business management.
Chapter AU
Katherine Hartwell (Klamath Union) received $1,500. She is the daughter of Jayme Hartwell and Kirsten Cox, and will be attending the University of Oregon majoring in political science.
Maddison Lindsey (Bonanza) received $1,500. She is the daughter of William Lindsey and Bobbie Barnum, and will be attending Oregon Institute of Technology majoring in pre-dentistry.
Chapter CF
Ashley Kelley (Gilchrist) received $1,000. She is the daughter of Brian and Sandra Kelley, and will be attending Oregon State University-Cascades majoring in botany/horticulture.
Ruth Peterson (Klamath Union) received $1,000. She is the daughter of Dan and Catherine Peterson, and will be attending Brigham Young University majoring in psychology/elementary education.
Chapter FF
Karina Gonzalez (Henley) received $1,500. She is the daughter of Gilbert Vargas and Angeles Alvarado, and will be attending University of Oregon majoring in human physiology.