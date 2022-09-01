Oregon, California and Washington state rank as the best U.S. states for workers, according to Oxfam America, an international relief agency.
Oxfam favors raising the $7.25 per hour federal minimum wage and enacting more leave and protections for workers, especially those in lower-paying positions. That approach favors Democratic states in the rankings.
Oxfam ranked U.S. states on their regulations and policies related to family leave, pay levels, rights to organize labor unions and working conditions.
“This is a perilous time for millions of working families in the U.S., who are struggling every day just to make ends meet,” said Oxfam researcher Kaitlyn Henderson pointing to the 40-year highs with inflation. “As some states have stepped up to protect and support working families, others have refused to act, leaving workers with poverty wages, dangerous conditions, and no rights to organize or act collectively. This is about the reality of life in our country, and the urgent need for federal action.”
Oxfam likes Oregon, California and other progressive states minimum wages, pro-union labor laws and workplace regulations.
Oregon has a $13.50 per hour minimum wage while the baseline mandated pay is $14 per hour in California and $14.49 in Washington state, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour — which translates to $15,080 per year for a full-time worker.
There are U.S. states — including Idaho, Texas, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Louisiana — that have wage laws tied to the federal baseline or no state minimum wage at all.
Oregon also ranks well on Oxfam’s rankings for prohibiting pay secrecy (including related to gender, racial and other biases) and offering protections for workplace breastfeeding, paid family leave, domestic workers and employees who work outside and are exposed to heat.
The worst five states, according to Oxfam, are North Carolina, Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama and Texas.
Those states have right-to-work laws which inhibit union organizing, minimum wages laws at the federal $7.25 level and pro-business and pro-employers regulations.
Among other states, Florida ranks 29th, New York fifth, Maryland 14th and Kansas 46th.
The federal minimum wage was last increased in 2009 with GOP and business groups opposing additional hikes.
“The federal government has failed America’s workers, refusing for decades to pass updates in labor laws--as a result it has fallen to the states to improve wages, working conditions and rights,” said Henderson. “Fortunately, there is important work happening at the state level that deserves celebration; and it’s vital to recognize that these policies are the direct result of workers who have organized and demanded change for years.”
Oxfam points to pregnancy accommodations and job protections for workers in Louisiana, new paid family leave mandates in Maryland and Connecticut and a Nevada law that restricts employers from asking new hires about their pay histories.
Oregon also tops Oxfam America’s ranking for the best U.S. states for working women. That includes state laws and regulations aimed gender pay disparities.
California is second followed by New York. Washington state and Connecticut. North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Texas rank at the bottom.
The rankings also looked at wage rules and levels for tipped workers — such as bartenders and food servers. Women make up the majority of tipped workers.