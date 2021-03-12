Despite a February court opinion that vacated the quantified water rights of the Klamath Tribes, the Oregon Water Resources Department announced Friday that they will continue to enforce the Tribes' water calls until a judge orders otherwise.
The Klamath Tribes maintain senior water rights in the Klamath Basin, which were affirmed by the Klamath County Circuit Court last month, but Judge Cameron Wogan wrote in his proposed order that those rights need to be re-quantified.
Until the court issues a final order to that effect this spring, OWRD said they would continue enforcing calls in accordance with the adjudication of the Tribes' water rights, which grant them instream flows in the Williamson, Sprague and Wood River Basins, all of which are tributaries to Upper Klamath Lake. The Tribes regularly make calls on that water to support fish, including endangered C'waam and Koptu (Lost River and shortnose suckers), during dry periods.
In a news release, OWRD said they expected that the court's final order would provide further direction on how the department should (or shouldn't) proceed with enforcing the Tribes' adjudicated claims.
"Unless or until the Court orders otherwise, the Department is required to regulate water in accordance with the determinations made in the ACFFOD," the release read.
OWRD said the Tribes made a call for water on March 1 of this year, and that the Klamath Basin watermaster determined that those instream flows are currently being met in the Wood River, but not in the Williamson and Sprague Rivers.
"Accordingly, the watermaster expects to begin issuing regulation orders next week requiring the shut off of junior water users in the Upper Klamath Basin on the Williamson and Sprague river systems," the release read.