A massive crowd filled two rooms and a long hallway inside the Klamath County Government Center Tuesday evening. The flood of people came to the Klamath County Planning Commission meeting to hear discussion and provide comments about the Class D Recycled Water Project proposed by the South Suburban Sanitary District.
Due to the sheer number of people in attendance though, the planning commission voted to postpone the meeting until April 1 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds, in the interest of allowing members of the public to make their comments heard and to hear the comments of others.
“I know that’s frustrating for folks who have taken the time to be here,” planning commission member Brian Fox told the crowd. Fox took over as chair for the meeting after three other members of the planning commission recused themselves due to various conflicts of interest with the proposed recycled water project.
After discussion with South Suburban Sanitary District General Manager Michael Fritschi, the planning commission originally proposed pushing the meeting to March 26, but two members of the public asked the board to reconsider, as that date “is in the middle of spring break.”
After consulting with Fritschi a second time, the board voted to approve the April 1 date. Fox emphasized that the meeting’s postponement means the written comment period for the recycled water project will remain open until April 1. “This group takes written submissions very seriously and reads through all of them,” he assured the meeting’s attendees.
Comments about the Class D Recycled Water Project, which is proposed for the Reeder Road area of Klamath Falls, can be emailed to Planning Director Erik Nobel at enobel@klamathcounty.org.
The building where the April 1 meeting will be held will be announced by the planning commission soon. A notice of the precise meeting location within the fairgrounds will be printed in the Herald and News at that time.