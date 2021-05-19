After seeing and hearing Hunter Noack play classical music on a nine-foot Steinway concert grand piano propped atop a flatbed trailer at Fort Rock, Gayle Yamasaki wondered if a Klamath Falls performance was possible.
“I just thought, how amazing, I just like love the idea of what he does,” Yamasaki said of Noack’s “In A Landscape. Classical music series,” which is offered in nontraditional settings.
Two remote Lake County settings, Fort Rock and Playa in Summer Lake, are on Noack’s summer schedule. And, because of Yamasaki’s efforts, a first-ever “In A Landscape” performance in Klamath Falls is set for 6 p.m., Tuesday, July 27, at the Conger Heights open space site. Fittingly, it’s a place where the landscape overlooks the Link River and Upper Klamath Lake.
“We’re just really excited to be in the Klamath area,” said Lori Noack, Hunter’s mother, who helps coordinate her son’s series of performances. The Klamath Falls, Fort Rock and Summer Lake shows are part of what is currently a 27-performance schedule, with more concerts likely to be added at outdoor sites throughout Oregon. The series began in 2016 and has steadily added venues and performances.
Playa, an artists’ collective near the northern Lake County community of Summer Lake, is the setting for July 24’s 5:30 p.m. concert followed by 6 p.m. performances at Fort Rock State Park July 25 and 26.
Lori Noack said her son, who grew up in Sunriver near Bend, graduated from the University of Southern California and did graduate work in London, prefers performing in outdoor settings.
“He’s a big fan of getting out of the concert hall,” she said.
Noack performs on concert piano on a trailer for various reasons, including easing the challenge of moving from performance site to sit. But Lori said it’s part of a goal intended to attract diverse audiences, including people who otherwise might not attend classical music concerts in traditional settings.
“He wants to introduce outdoor people to a classical experience and attract people who enjoy classical music to the outdoors,” Lori explains, noting, “We really try to create more than a two-hour experience. We try to create a relationship with the artist.”
After visiting various sites in Klamath Falls, Noack chose the Conger Heights open space site.
“It really resonated with Hunter. The thought is this will feel friendly to the community,” Lori said, noting the Noacks are working with Yamasaki for to-be determined student music programs during his Klamath Falls visit.
“She’s an endless bundle of energy,” Lori said of Yamasaki, who has and is coordinating arrangements with Eric Nelson, Todd Kepple, Terry Wagstaff, Kati Harmon and such organizations as the Greenway Foundation, Klamath Falls City Schools, the Klamath Tribes, Klamath Arts Council, Discover Klamath to raise interest and successfully obtain a Klamath County Tourism grant.
During his performances, Noack will probably be accompanied by a to-be announced singer or musician. Concerts typically last 90 minutes to two hours. Audience members are asked to bring their own low-back chairs or desert-friendly blankets and warm clothing because evenings are typically cool.
Many audience members remain seated during performances, but organizers also provide wireless head phones, or people can use their own, so that they can wander off to enjoy the landscape while listening to the music.
“If you want to sit still, that’s fine,” Lori said of using head phone. “But if you want, you can also go hiking in the hills.”