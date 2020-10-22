Klamath County Fire District #1 is reminding residents that fire season is still in effect, despite the colder temperatures. Fire officials are still restricting outdoor burning in the basin.
According to KCFD1 Chief Greg Davis, fire officials don't anticipate lifting burning restrictions until the area sees a significant amount of moisture.
KCFD1 warns that the area is still in danger of seeing another fire like September's Two Four Two Fire.
For updates on burning restrictions, check kcfd1.com or call 541-882-BURN (2876).