Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Fire District #1 is reminding residents that fire season is still in effect, despite the colder temperatures. Fire officials are still restricting outdoor burning in the basin.

According to KCFD1 Chief Greg Davis, fire officials don't anticipate lifting burning restrictions until the area sees a significant amount of moisture.

KCFD1 warns that the area is still in danger of seeing another fire like September's Two Four Two Fire.

For updates on burning restrictions, check kcfd1.com or call 541-882-BURN (2876).

Reporter Becca Robbins can be reached at 541-885-4481 or rrobbins@heraldandnews.com.

Tags