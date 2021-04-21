Outdoor burning in the Klamath Falls-area air quality zone will resume for parts of Saturday and Sunday before concluding for the season.
Klamath County Public Health officials said burning may occur between 8 a.m. and noon Saturday and Sunday. Fires must be extinguished by noon. The spring outdoor burn window will close at noon Sunday, unless conditions change. Weather conditions are forecast to be favorable, but will be monitored to assure outdoor burning remains advisable.
Dry conditions, related to the drought, low humidity and wind activity, will make burning dangerous over the next several days. KCPH has jurisdiction within the air quality zone and cannot authorize burning in other areas.
Here is a map of the air quality zone.