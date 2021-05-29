The Scholarship Committee of the Klamath County Ousley Scholarship Fund have announced scholarship recipients for the 2021-22 academic year.
“It has been over a decade that is committee has been awarding high school seniors scholarships for their future educational costs,” said Bonnie Lam, committee chair. “In that time Klamath County high school graduates have been awarded over 2.8 million dollars. The 124 scholarships awarded for 2021 range from $500 –$2,800, and total $255,500. Scholarships were based on need and academic merit. I am especially thankful for the time and dedication of our local committee volunteers who assisted with this year’s selection process – Richard L. Garbutt, Shelby Morehead, and newest member, Nancy Zarosinski.”
This year’s recipients include:
Reese Addington, Irene Aguirre, Hanna Aguirre-Burk, Yulisa Alonzo-Zamora, Colby Anderson, Daniel Andrews, Madison Ayers, Hudson Bacchetti, Hannah Badker, Kinsley Baker, Maximillian Balakas, Dalia Barajas Hernandez, Breanna Blodgett, Hunter Boivin, Gracie Britton, Adrian Brown, Emily Brown-Taylor, Meredith Bush, Madison Carleton, Lizbeth Cazarez Mendez, Lily Charlton, Ruby Charlton, Timothy Chen, Gwyneth Cheyne, Madelynn Cloninger, Giselle Cobian, Karina Cobian Huaracha, Priscila Cobian Tinajero, Emilia Coffman, Steven Cohara, Kaden Coulter, Trevor Dalton, Austyn Deal, Kelsi Deal, Kori Delgado, Sapphire Delgado, Hayley Dolan, Mathew Dougan, Daniela Duran Reynoso, Breana Erickson, Victoria Gaeta, Jazmine Garcia, Seth Gebauer, Ezekiel Gillette, Grace Girdner, McKenzie Girtman, Ciara Gonzales, Theron Gray, Blake Haigh, Jazmin Hall, J’Enai Hall, Sawyer Harrington, Helen Harris, Carston Hartman, Madison Hartman, Gabby Haskins, Sydney Hedlund, Yanet Hernandez, Benjamin Hernandez-Cobian, Karla Hernandez-Maya, James Hess, Kaylynn Howard, Maria Huizar Muneton, Jack Hunt, Kayden Kappas, Beatrix Kritzer, Shayla Lakey, Dyrin Larson, Ximena Lemus-Hernandez, Lila Lewis, Nicole Lopez, Claire Lowry, Steven Luna, Kaitlyn Mackey, Alexandra Magana, Andrea Malakar-Hernandez, Skyler Maupin, Aiden McAuliffe, Hannah McAuliffe, Michaela McAuliffe, Carli Moore, Ethan Moritz, McKenna Neubert, Octavyn Newsom, Sierra Niehus, Asher Nieman, Jessica Northcutt, Joseph Northcutt, Lindsey Northcutt, Chelsea O’Grady, Natalya Opsahl, Trinity Orcutt, Miriam Partida, Paige Paschke, Holly Pelzel, Vanessa Ramirez, Arturo Ramirez-Hernandez, Lizbeth Ramirez-Hernandez, Axel Ramos, Scott Renslow, Madalynn Rinehart, Stephanie Rizo-Lopez, Luis Romero-Perez, Nora Rooney, Kiana Salas, Jacob Schlottmann-McGonigle, Hannah Scott, McKenzie Simono, Elli Smith, Emmi Smith, Gabriel Smith, Philip Smith, Fiona St. Clair, Sean St. Clair, Angela Taylor, Ashleigh Taylor, Zachery Turner, Jessie Vaughan, Yatnary Villanueva-Ramirez, Alexis Virtue, Abbigail Williams, Colten Wright, Micah Young, Cierra Zahler.
The benefactor of the scholarship fund, James Heryford Ousley, was born in 1917 in Lakeview, Ore. to Amy Heryford Ousley and Abner J. Ousley, and grew up there. He later attended the University of Oregon on a Daly Fund Scholarship. He spent the rest of his life selling office equipment in the Los Angeles area. He was also a savvy and successful stock market investor.
Upon his death in 2005, he left his entire estate, valued in excess of $5 million, to the Amy Heryford Ousley and James Heryford Ousley Educational Fund, a private foundation currently administered by Bank of America in Los Angeles. The fund has more than doubled since its inception. Income and the required minimum distributions from the fund are used to provide scholarships to these highly achieving high school graduates from Klamath and Lake Counties. Qualifying scholarship recipients may elect to attend any non-profit college, university, community college, vocational or technical school in the United States. The scholarship is renewable.
For further information visit www.OusleyEdFund.org.