The Scholarship Committee of the Klamath County Ousley Scholarship Fund announced the availability of applications for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to a news release.
Students must have graduated from a high school in Klamath County, or received a G.E.D. by July 1, 2020, and may elect to attend any private non-profit or public college, university, community college, vocational or technical school in the United States. Recipients of the scholarships must enroll as full-time students and maintain full-time status to receive funding. Graduate students are also eligible to apply.
Students must have a good scholastic record (3.0 or better Grade point average) and demonstrate a need for financial assistance. In the nine years since the inception of the scholarship committee, the Fund has awarded over $2.3 million to Klamath County graduates. The fund annually distributes approximately 95 scholarships, averaging $2,700.
The scholarship committee will be considering completed applications with all required attachments that are postmarked by the deadline of March 14. Scholarship award recipients will be notified by the last week of May.
Applications for both new and renewing applicants, as well as scholarship requirements and information, are available at www.OusleyEdFund.org.
For more information contact Bonnie Lam, 541-850-5966 or Sheryl Della-Rose, 541-891-3076 or email the fund at OusleyEdFund@aol.com.