The Klamath County Ousley Scholarship Fund is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Applications for both new and renewing applicants, as well as scholarship requirements and information, are available at the fund’s website: www.ousleyedfund.org.
Students must have graduated from a high school in Klamath County or received a G.E.D. by July 1, 2021 and may attend any private nonprofit or public college, university, community college, vocational or technical school in the United States.
Recipients of the scholarships must enroll as a full-time student and maintain full-time status to receive scholarship funding. Graduate students are also eligible to apply. Students must have a good scholastic record (3.0 or better GPA) and demonstrate a need for financial assistance.
In the 10 years since the inception of the scholarship committee, the fund has awarded more than $2.4 million to Klamath County graduates. The fund annually distributes approximately 90 scholarships, averaging $2,700 per scholarship for the academic year.
The scholarship committee will be considering completed applications with all required attachments that are postmarked by the deadline of March 15.
Scholarship award recipients will be notified by the last week of May.
For further information, contact committee chair Bonnie Lam at 541-850-5966 or email OusleyEdFund@aol.com.