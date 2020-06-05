The Scholarship Committee of the Klamath County Ousley Scholarship Fund announced scholarship recipients for the 2020-2021 academic year, according to a news release.
“This marks the 10th year of scholarship distributions from the fund,” said Bonnie Lam, Committee Chair. “In that time Klamath County high school graduates have been awarded nearly $2.6 million dollars. The 104 scholarships awarded this year ranged from $500 – $3,000 and totaled $256,000. I am especially thankful for the time and dedication of our local committee volunteers who assisted with this year’s selection process — Sheryl Della-Rose and Richard L. Garbutt.”
A total of 104 recipients were named for this year’s Ousley Educational Fund. The students receiving funds are: Cassidy Byrne, Christopher Eck, Breanna Meatas, Rosa Banderas, Caitlyn Lawrence, Micah Waters, Ashley Kelley, Hunter Nelson, Vincent Anderton, Karina Gonzalez, Sawyer Harrington, Dyrin Larson, Claire Lowry, Natalya Opsahl, Emmi Smith, Kayla Swindler, Saylem Toner, Abbigail Williams, Dakota Angeli, Madison Ayers, Tandie Decker, Hayley Dolan, Anna Edwards, Shayla Freirich, Yancee Fricks-Larson, Victoria Gaeta, Ciara Gonzales, Sydney Groff, Mia Groff, Jensen Haigh, Blake Haigh, Sydney Hedlund, Asher Nieman, Jessica Northcutt, Lindsey Northcutt, Vanessa Ramirez, Emilee Reister, Kaicee Smith, Alexis Virtue, Gabriel Smith, Jarrett Cline, Will Maupin, Eliana Sanchez, Seth Gebauer, Theron Gray, Jane Peterson, Ruth Peterson, Hanna Aguirre-Burk, Timothy Chen, Rianna Delgado, Kori Delgado, Michael Ferns, Yanitza Hurtado, Michelle Mendoza-Ruiz, Adam Rooney, Jacob Schlottmann-McGonigle, Sean St. Clair, Isaac Villalpando, Emily Brown- Taylor, Yulisa Alonzo-Zamora, Gracie Brittan, Lizbeth Cazarez Mendez, Priscilla Cobian Tinajero, Daniela Duran Reynoso, Madison Hartman, Yenet Hernandez, Michaela McAuliffe, Damary Roman-Lomeli, Ashleigh Taylor, Angela Taylor, Stephanie Zacarias, Nicolet Zaidyn, Sarah Addington, Irene Aguirre, Madison Carleton, Giselle Cobian, Karina Cobian Huaracha, Yajaira Cobian-Valadez, Reynaldo Espinosa Rodriguez, McKenzie Girtman, Junior Hernandez Cobian, Ximena Lemus-Hernandez, Nicole Lopez, Hannah McAuliffe, Chelsea O’Grady, Rachel Parks, Stephanie Rizo, Israel Ruedas, Andrew Taylor, Isaac Hagerty, Nora Rooney, Maximillian Balakas, J’Enai Hall, Jazmin Hall, Kaylynn Howard, Brielle Meeds McKinney, Trinity Orcutt, Kiana Salas, Mariano Segura, Cierra Zahler, Isaac Bailey, McKenzie Simono, Hunter Boivin, Sierra Niehus.
The benefactor of the scholarship fund, James Heryford Ousley, was born in 1917 in Lakeview to Amy Heryford Ousley and Abner J. Ousley, and grew up there. He later attended the University of Oregon on a Daly Fund Scholarship. James spent the rest of his life selling office equipment in the Los Angeles area. He was also a savvy investor in the stock market.
At his death in 2005, he left his entire estate, valued in excess of $5 million, to the Amy Heryford Ousley and James Heryford Ousley Educational Fund, a private foundation currently administered by Bank of America in Los Angeles. The fund has now grown to over $11 million.
Income and the required minimum distributions from the fund are used to provide scholarships to these highly achieving high school graduates from Klamath and Lake Counties.
Qualifying scholarship recipients may elect to attend any non-profit college, university, community college, vocational or technical school in the United States. The scholarship is renewable.
For further information visit the website www.OusleyEdFund.org.