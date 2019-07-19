The following memories of the Apollo 11 moon landing were shared by Herald and News readers:
The moon was full that night. My two toddlers and I lived in Klamath Falls on Bryant Avenue while their Dad, Ron, was flying C-130s in Vietnam. Our 3-year-old son, Greg Kaylor, and I sat on a sofa in our family room, looking out the big window at the moon and watching the spacecraft landing; and Neil Armstrong’s moon walk on the TV. The conversation with the 3-year old was about looking at the bright moon in the sky and a man walking on it at the same time, on the television. It seemed magical. Astronaut helmets, space food eaten using a straw, coloring books of the space activity remain Greg’s memories of that period of time. His little sister, Patty Kaylor VanCurler, was just 19 months old, too small to remember or even to be up late that night to watch.
Later that year, the crew Ron was flying with, along with crews from two other C-130 planes, flew the Bob Hope show around Vietnam, and the other East Asian countries where our Armed Forces were stationed for Christmas. Flying with the show that year were Neil Armstrong fresh off his space walk, Connie Francis and the Golddiggers. Bob Hope was generous with gifts and souvenirs for the flight crews — baggage tags, cigarette lighters, signed photos, picture frames, pictures taken with him and with the performers. One of our favorite photos of then 31-year old Captain Ronald G. Kaylor was him in his flight suit, shaking hands with Neil Armstrong on the patio of a military base in Thailand.
Susie Williams Kaylor
My husband and I eloped and were in Seattle. We watched the moon landing on a small black-and-white TV. I was hemming my wedding dress. We got married the next day on the 21st. This will be our 50th anniversary.
Mike and Pam Kennedy
I grew up in upstate New York. In the summer of ‘69, my mom took my best friend, Marilyn, and me on a car-camping vacation to the southeastern states, including a stop at Parris Island Marine Corps base to watch my brother’s graduation from boot camp. After visiting family, friends and tourist spots with two 16-year-olds for three weeks, mom’s return trip timing couldn’t have been better. We were almost home on July 20 as the car radio kept us up to date with the moon landing and the long wait for Armstrong and Aldrin to step out onto the moon’s surface. “Come on, Mom, go faster! Go faster! We want to be able to see it on TV!” We made it! We pulled in the driveway just before 6:30, just in time to race into the house, switch on the black-and-white TV and flop down on our stomachs to see that “one small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind.”
Bill and Cheryl Kenney
Where was I?
Marine Corps outside of DaNang, Vietnam. No news outside of “Stars and Stripes” newspaper and spotty coverage by AFVN (American Forces Vietnam Network) Radio.
My best memory of the historic event was trying to tell one of our Vietnamese day workers on our base that Apollo 11 had landed on the moon, which was still visible in the sky that day.
The only rockets she knew were of the war and could not grasp the event. Her eyes squinted. Her reply: “Beaucoup dien cai dau” (much crazy in the head). I agreed.
Karl Buehler
I was in Juan-les-Pins, France traveling with my mother, who is French, and my father. The concierge of the apartment where we were staying was a grumpy sort of fellow who complained to me almost daily for a week about bringing too much sand into the building. On the 20th, I came back from the beach and he was in the entry way of the building. I had seen the landing on a TV set in a store. He embraced me and kissed me on both cheeks and said,”Je t’aime les américains.”
David Isaiah Hedelman
Celebrating my 7th birthday. I never forgave my father for the watching the men on the moon during my party.
Joyce Wagner
I sooo remember this! Nine years old at grandma’s watching on a black-and-white TV. She was very religious and rarely ever brought out the TV as she thought it was mostly Satan! I was surprised she watched.
Doug Gary
It was a Sunday and I had just finished Army basic training at Fort Ord and was granted a two day pass. Sitting on the floor in the packed
living room of my Mom’s Hollywood apartment nobody said anything for the longest time, but once Neil Armstrong put his foot on the surface of the moon the cheering began. The moon landing was perhaps the last time our country was totally united behind a federal government program.
David Porter Misso