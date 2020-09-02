Oregon State University Extension offices are offering canning preserve assistance in September while local harvest of produce is plentiful, according to an OSU Extension news release.
Aid in pickling, canning, freezing and drying of foods will be offered, with a hotline available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day until Oct. 9 at 1-800-354-7319, staffed by certified Master Food Preserver volunteers. An online forum to ‘ask an expert’ is also available at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/ask-expert.
“Preserving food is such a meaningful activity. I encourage families to participate in the process together—much learning and memories are created and shared,” said Patty Case, OSU Klamath Extension educator.
Additionally Bi-Mart, in partnership with OSU Extension, is displaying tips in the food preservation aisle complete with a QR code that, when scanned with a smartphone, takes customers to OSU Extension’s Home Food Safety and Preservation website with additional information.
OSU Extension maintains an extensive list of free publications on how to process or preserve a range of foods including salsa, seafood, pickles, mushrooms, pie fillings and more at https://catalog.extension.oregonstate.edu/ or search “OSU Food Preservation.”
For more questions or to make an appointment to have a dial gauge tested for accuracy call Klamath County Extension office at 541-883-7131.