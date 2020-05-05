On Thursday, April 30, at approximately 9:44 a.m., an Oregon State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge sedan for traffic violations, on Hwy 140 near milepost 89 in Lakeview, according to a news release.
A search of the vehicle revealed 31.8 grams of heroin, 32.9 grams of methamphetamine, $2,606.00 in U.S. currency, a .45 caliber handgun and ammunition.
The driver, Dennis Langahit, 37, of Redding, Calif., was lodged in the Lake County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Delivery of Heroin, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, Tampering with Evidence, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Conspiracy.
The investigation led Troopers to a residence in the Lakeview area where they located additional items of evidence related to the distribution of methamphetamine.