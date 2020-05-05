Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
5-05 lake county arrest

Oregon State Police in Lake County seized drugs, money and a firearm during a routine traffic stop in Lakeview last week.

On Thursday, April 30, at approximately 9:44 a.m., an Oregon State Police Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge sedan for traffic violations, on Hwy 140 near milepost 89 in Lakeview, according to a news release.

A search of the vehicle revealed 31.8 grams of heroin, 32.9 grams of methamphetamine, $2,606.00 in U.S. currency, a .45 caliber handgun and ammunition.

The driver, Dennis Langahit, 37, of Redding, Calif., was lodged in the Lake County Jail on charges of Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Delivery of Heroin, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Delivery of Methamphetamine, Laundering a Monetary Instrument, Tampering with Evidence, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Criminal Conspiracy.

The investigation led Troopers to a residence in the Lakeview area where they located additional items of evidence related to the distribution of methamphetamine.

