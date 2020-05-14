The Oregon State Police will welcome troopers involved in a fatal shooting incident in April back to work after an investigation revealed that officers responded correctly, according to a news release. Photos and video footage from the incident have now been released to the public.
The released in-car and body camera from involved OSP members underscores the dangers faced by officers on patrol.
“I don’t think I’m alone when I admit my heart skipped a beat when I first viewed this video,” said Oregon State Superintendent Travis Hampton. “I credit the professionalism and remarkable bravery of the Oregon State Police Troopers and Klamath County Deputy Sheriffs that brought this violent event to end.”
The Oregon State Police would like to thank the community of Klamath Falls for the outpouring of support, especially the medical professionals that cared for the injured trooper shot during the incident.
On Friday April 10, 2020 at approximately 4:15 PM deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 1700 block of Fargo Street. The initial report indicated that an intoxicated male was trying to take his children.
When deputies arrived, the involved male was no longer on the scene. Klamath 911 announced an attempt to locate for the vehicle with description, details that the suspect was possibly intoxicated, that there was a 6-year old child in the vehicle, and that the suspect had an AK47 rifle.
A short time later an Oregon State Police trooper observed the vehicle and a pursuit began near Biehn Street and Crater Lake Parkway, then traveling north on Hwy 97. Units from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police were involved as the vehicle attempted to elude. Deputies deployed a spike strip on Hwy 97 and the vehicle was brought to a stop on Wocus Road. The driver exited the vehicle and fired numerous shots at the officers. Law enforcement returned fire.
One officer was injured. The suspect was declared dead at the scene. The child was unharmed.
The names of those involved are being withheld pending further investigation. The Klamath County Major Crime Team is investigating with Klamath Falls Police assigned as lead agency.
Pursuant to policy, the involved officers were placed on administrative leave during the pendency of the investigation.
To watch the video excerpts of the incident visit https://bit.ly/35ZIq6P.