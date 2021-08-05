Oregon State Police detectives on Tuesday raided a marijuana grow in Malin that police accused of stealing water and operating without permits.
OSP secured a search warrant for the property, on Harpold Road, where they found more 85 greenhouses measuring 30 x 100 feet each. The greenhouses were spread across about 150 acres of property and later found to contain about 22,000 marijuana plants.
According to detectives, there were no permits in place to legally grow hemp or marijuana on the property, for any purpose. Additionally, detectives learned there was potentially theft of water and unlawful use of groundwater occurring as part of the illegal marijuana grow.
Preliminary tests confirmed the plants were marijuana and not hemp. Additionally, evidence was discovered to support the unlawful use or appropriation of ground water.
Detectives conducted multiple interviews and seized evidence from the property.
Additional follow up investigation is being conducted; however, the following charges on the property owners are going to be referred to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office: unlawful possession of marijuana/hemp, unlawful manufacture of marijuana, conspiracy to export marijuana items and unlawful use of ground water.
Oregon State Police Klamath Falls Area Command Detectives were assisted by the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section, Basin Interagency Narcotics Team, Klamath County Community Corrections, the Klamath Falls Police Department, the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, and the Oregon Water Resources Department.
