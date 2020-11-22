Bonanza Junior/Senior High School has received a $2,000 equity and diversity grant from the OSAA Foundation to create an inclusion mural and organize cultural service projects on campus.
The mural will feature 16 famous faces with words that exemplify what it means to be “all in,” the school’s motto, said Jordan Osborn, principal at Bonanza Junior/Senior High School.
The grant, written by Vice Principal Sergio Cisneros and English teacher Delana Heidrich, states: “Our goal is to create a space, climate, and culture that recognizes differences, celebrates the unique strengths of each of its individuals, and helps educate our school community on the value of equity and diversity.”
Osborn said the faces on the mural will represent the Bonanza community and its youth.
“We want every student who comes in the door to be able to look at that wall and see someone who looks like them or has the same interests as them,” he said.
Local muralist Robert Terrell will paint the 10x33-foot mural on the wall in one of the school’s main hallways.
“This mural will serve as a reminder of what Bonanza stands for and as a commitment to diversity and inclusion for all future students and staff,” the application reads. “Understanding the awesome variety of each human being is quintessential for success in any field (especially education), and taking the time to learn who each student, staff and community member is — who each really is — is fundamental to any successful school.”