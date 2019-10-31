On Saturday, organizers Shelly Ayers and Michelle Jackson are hosting another clean-up event at the Eternal Hills cemetery that they hope might be their last as the cemetery moves closer to being listed for sale to a new owner and operator.
The two have been organizing clean-up events for the property most months since June and, while Ayers plans for this month’s clean, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, to be the last for the year, it could be the last time the community gathers together to pull weeds, mow grass and hedge bushes where Klamath Falls’ loved ones are buried.
An Oct. 7 settlement the state-appointed trustee for the cemetery filed in the Chapter 7 bankruptcy case against the property required that parcels of the property previously deeded to third-parties by the owner, Robert Gordon, be deeded back to the estate so that the trustee may attempt to sell the cemetery. Today is the deadline for filing of objections to the settlement, otherwise the trustee can move forward with listing the property.
Rallying the community
Under a new owner, Ayers and Jackson are hopeful these community clean-up events will no longer be necessary.
Ayers has several family members at Eternal Hills, including her grandparents and nephew, prompting her to rally the community to take care of deteriorating landscape.
“I was born and raised in Klamath, and I don’t want my family’s final resting place to look like this,” Ayers said.
If the property doesn’t sell or should a new owner need help maintaining the ground, Ayers said she’s willing to continue her efforts and to organize community event still. The part she said they need help with and they’re hopeful will get done under a new owner is more technical repairs and things beyond landscape care.
“There’s enough people right now that I think if someone did take it over, that we would still be willing to come out and help, you know, get it back on its feet. I would,” Ayer said.
Jackson agreed she’d also continue to help, saying, “I agree, I think even if someone was to buy it and they just guide us in the direction they want the volunteers to go into, we would do it.”
Ready to work
Ayers said their first clean-up in June drew about 40 people out to take on the overgrown grounds. While she hasn’t seen that same turn out for the subsequent events, 18 people have responded to Saturday’s Facebook event that they are going, with 90 people marking interested and 39 people sharing the event by Wednesday afternoon.
From the first clean-up, which Ayers said required tackling weeds that were up to waist-high on some people, to today, Ayers sees a vast improvement.
“We came out here and the weed were almost up to my hips. You know I can put on boots and go out and find somebody. The 80-year-old wife that wants to find her husband is not going to be able to come out and wade through weeds wait-high and find someone,” Ayers said. “Yes, it’s still hazardous, there’s holes and stuff, but at least they can see them ahead of time. And once we got it all knocked down, upkeep was a little easier.”
“It’s bad because I see this as such an improvement, and I know there was somebody that came to town and said they hadn’t been here in two years and it was horrible, and I get that feeling. But being here since it started and looking at it now, it’s like, you don’t know how much of an improvement this actually is,” she said.
“Oh yeah, there were holes that small children could get lost in. I don’t let my daughter come out and clean because she could literally fall into one of those holes,” Ayers said.
Military focus
A few of the areas they hope to improve on Saturday, in addition to just general landscape maintenance, are the military section and the bushes around the statues.
Besides beautifying the grounds, Ayers said she gets requests from people who live out of town to check on their loved ones and she sends pictures back to them. “And that just kind of kept me going,” she said.
She also does an occasional Facebook Live video of the cemetery for people to see the place who can’t get out there as often as she does.
Although she started the Facebook group used to organize these clean-ups, “Klamath Falls Eternal Hills Group,” Ayers said she couldn’t clean up the entire place by herself.
“Okay I started the group and I might set up the clean-up dates, but I would be absolutely nothing — I couldn’t do it by myself,” she said. “I mean — look around — there is no way, I could come out every day for hours a day and no way I could do it by myself. Every single person makes a huge difference, whether its coming out and picking up two pieces of trash along the roadway or coming out with a mower and mowing, everybody makes a difference.”
‘Pride and joy’
Jackson’s grandfather is buried at Eternal Hills, whom she called her “pride and joy.” Jackson said she and her family visit her grandfather every day since May and water his grave site.
While people come out on their own and freshen the place up a bit around their loved ones, Ayers has organized these community clean-up events about once a month since the beginning of the summer.
Since then, she said she’s met a lot of the families who have loved ones at the cemetery and has felt the support of the community.
“The very first one I did, it was coming out and meeting the other families that were out here and hearing how, you know, their headstones were stolen or the glass in front of their loved ones was stolen, so that kind of got to me,” Ayers said. “When the community wants to come together and do something, they definitely get together and do something. It’s impressive,” Ayers said.
After visiting the cemetery yesterday, the pair said that since their last clean-up they’ve seen more flowers and decorations on grave sites since weeds are gone.
“We’re just ready to go on Saturday,” Ayers said.
“Now we just need prayers,” Jackson said. “Prayers somebody wants it.”
Ayers said she’s noticed the community feels the same motivation she does.
“Everyone who comes out here says the exact same thing, ‘we just want it back to what it should be,’” Ayers said.