Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4% in February while the state’s economy still needs to make progress to get back to pre-pandemic levels.
That is according to new data from the Oregon Employment Department.
The statewide jobless rate decreased from 4.2% in January. It is also at its lowest levels since March 2020 before the pandemic when the unemployment rate was 3.5%.
Overall, the state economy is still 14,600 jobs from getting to pre-pandemic levels. The state has regained 86% of the jobs lost at the depth of the pandemic.
Restaurants, bars and hotel continue to drive the jobs deficit after feeling the brunt of the pandemic.
Job gains were posted in February by the leisure and hospitality (3,500 jobs), construction (2,300), health care and social assistance (1,600), and professional and business services (1,200) industries.
“Despite these gains, leisure and hospitality still accounts for a large share of the jobs Oregon has not recovered since early 2020, with 14,600 jobs left to recover to reach the prior peak month of February 2020. The industry has regained 87% of jobs lost early in the pandemic,” the economic agency said in a a release on the employment numbers March 22.
The state agency said Oregon’s economy added 12,300 jobs in February — the largest monthly gain since July 2021.