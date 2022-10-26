Close to two-thirds of Oregonians are worried about their personal finances as high inflation confronts their checkbooks as well as the midterm elections, according to a new statewide survey.
The same poll by the Oregon Values and Belief Center also found only 12% of Oregonians believe the U.S. economy is getting better. Almost half of voters, 49%, of voters in the OVBC poll say the economy is getting worse while 32% say the economy is “staying the same.”
On the personal finance situation, 64% of Oregon residents are very or somewhat worried about their own economic situations. Thirty three percent are not worried in the poll.
The 1,878-person poll shows 76% Oregonians with incomes under $50,000 per year and 64% of those with incomes between $50,000 and $100,000 are worried about their finances.
That compares to 34% of Oregonians with incomes of $100,000 or above who are worried.
The personal economic concerns cut across geographic, social and political lines as the midterm elections loom including 78% of renters and 69% of women.
The U.S. posted an 8.2% year-over-year inflation rate in September, according to the latest Consumer Price Index.
Prices for groceries are up 13% for groceries while prices for health insurance (28.2%), utilities (19.8%) and new cars (9.4%) are also up since last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The economy and inflation are top issues — along with crime and safety — are top issues in key midterm races including the Oregon governor's race where Republican Christine Drazan has a within margin-of-error lead over Democrat Tina Kotek and independent Betsy Johnson.
Cost of living in Oregon is 2.6% higher than the national average, according to analysis by Upgraded Points LLC.
Cost of living is 10.4% higher in California, 7.4% higher in Washington state and 10.2% higher in New York than the national average.
Mississippi (-12.2%) and West Virginia (-12%) have the cheapest cost of living compared to the U.S. average.
Per capita, after tax income in Oregon is $51,400. That ranks 10th lowest among U.S. states.
Connecticut and South Dakota top the post-tax income list ($66,740 and $65,334, respectively), according to Upgraded Points, a Texas-based consumer credit and information firm focused on travel perks and incentives.
Washington ranks 9th and California 10th, nationally for post-tax per capita income ($59,617 and $58,882, respectively).
Mississippi ($47,754), Hawaii ($48,056) and Arizona ($49.189) have the lowest after tax income levels per capita, according to the travel group and its analysis of U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis data.