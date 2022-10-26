YE Economy

Consumers across Oregon and the U.S. continue to face high prices for groceries, energy, housing and health insurance as inflation takes it toll on finances.

 Lisa Poole/The Associated Press

Close to two-thirds of Oregonians are worried about their personal finances as high inflation confronts their checkbooks as well as the midterm elections, according to a new statewide survey.

The same poll by the Oregon Values and Belief Center also found only 12% of Oregonians believe the U.S. economy is getting better. Almost half of voters, 49%, of voters in the OVBC poll say the economy is getting worse while 32% say the economy is “staying the same.”

