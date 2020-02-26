SALEM – Hundreds of Oregonians showed up at the State Capitol Building on Tuesday to call on Republican lawmakers to return to the Capitol following the latest Republican-led walkout of Senate and House members in sufficient numbers to prevent a quorum, according to a news release.
The rally came the day after Senate Republicans walked out and just hours after House Republicans did the same. The rally follows in the wake of several protests that have surrounded the State Capitol as the State Legislator debates a proposed cap-and-trade bill that has received stiff pushback from Republican members.
“Our members and the working people of Oregon don’t get to skip work and still get paid, and our elected leaders shouldn’t get to either,” said Reyna Lopez, executive director of Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste (PCUN). “If a farmworker walked out like these lawmakers did, they would be fired on the spot.”
On the second day of the GOP walkout, the No More Costly Walkouts Coalition organized the event on the premise that lawmakers should come back to work without any concessions from the majority party.
“We as a coalition are also united in our support for Democratic leadership in standing firm against the walkout tactic,” said Andrea Paluso, executive director of Family Forward Oregon. “There are no deals to be cut, no more negotiations. The Republicans simply need to come back to work. Oregonians rely on our lawmakers to address the challenges Oregon families face. It’s okay for Republicans to disagree with how to handle those challenges and it’s okay for them to vote ‘no’ on bills, but it’s not okay for them to ditch the responsibility of governing altogether.”
Melissa Unger, executive director of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), pointed out that lawmakers continue to get salaries and per diems, even when they don’t show up for work.
“It is time to hold these lawmakers who fail to do their jobs accountable. We must stand firm against bending to the pressure of the walkout and not blink. We have to call out these costly walkouts for what they are: a waste of taxpayer money and time,” said Unger.