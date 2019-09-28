Oregon public universities and classified workers reached a contract agreement Saturday morning avoiding a strike two days before some universities, like Oregon Institute of Technology, were scheduled to start classes.
The settlement came early Saturday morning after over 22 hours of negotiating, according to the classified workers’ union, the SEIU, and months of back and forth between the parties.
The contract met the demand of classified workers’ union, the SEIU, on one of their biggest contentions with the universities, cost of living adjustments (COLA). The SEIU was asking for a 3% COLA each of the two years of the contract to be consistent with the Consumer Price Index estimated increase, and the latest offer achieves a 3% COLA the first year and a 2.1% increase the second year. According to an SEIU press release this is the largest COLA in over a decade.
“This is a win for the 4,500 workers who dedicate their lives to Oregon universities,” said Melissa Unger, executive director of SEIU Local 503, in the press release. “Workers stuck together to demand a contract that respects the critical role they play in supporting our students and keeping our campuses running. Together, we fought back take-aways proposed by management on wages, health care, steps, and personal days, and won higher wages for all workers. This hard-fought victory is a testament to the strength and solidarity of Oregon’s front-line university workers.”
In a statement from the universities, Oregon’s Public University presidents said, “As we welcome students back in the new academic year, we are pleased that we have a tentative agreement in place with our SEIU-represented classified workers, who play an important role in the education of more than 120,000 Oregon public university students. Our university classified employees are respected colleagues who are vital to the operation of our universities and the diverse student services each campus provides.”
SIEU members will vote to ratify the contract in October and, if approved, it will be implemented in November.
The offer also provides classified staff with 48 hours of paid time over the course of the two-year contract period to use in cases of campus closures, such as in the instance of inclement weather.
Universities also agreed to eliminate the bottom wage steps that were below Portland’s minimum wage. The proposed contract also includes a 2.5% increase per year of the contract for those who have capped out at the top wage step.
“The tentative agreement reached Saturday marks a significant win for university workers at the University of Oregon, Portland State University, Oregon State University, Eastern Oregon University, Southern Oregon University, Western Oregon University, and the Oregon Institute of Technology,” the SEIU statement said.
“This contract acknowledges the incredible value that university workers bring to our students and to our campuses,” said Rob Fullmer, bargaining team chair and IT specialist at Portland State University in the SEIU release. “When Oregon’s public employees work together and make their voices heard, we have the power to move Oregon families forward and make our state a better place.”