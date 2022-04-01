Democratic Gov. Kate Brown and other progressives are touting Oregon as a sanctuary for abortions and a friendly harbor for the LGBTQ community with other states, including Idaho and Florida, passing controversial measures.
Oregon has created a $15 million fund to help provide abortions to women, including those from out of state, potentially impacted by restrictive laws passed in Idaho and Texas and being considered in the other Republican states. Idaho and other states have passed restrictions on abortions after six weeks.
The Oregon Reproductive Health Equity Fund aims to help pay for travel and the costs of coming to Oregon for abortions if they are unable to access those service in their home states and the potential weakening of Roe v. Wade in upcoming Supreme Court decisions.
“Most abortions in the state will be banned,” said An Do, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon, referring to the Idaho law.
Do said that will also impact some patients in rural eastern Oregon who might be a closer drive to health care services in Idaho.
She said the state fund could help those seeking abortions with the costs of travel or potentially for the procedures themselves.
Do would also like to see the $15 million fund, which was included by Democrats in this year’s state budget, be used to expand the statewide capacity to provide abortions and reproductive health care. She said that includes more abortion resources and services in rural parts of Oregon. Do said the Oregon fund could also look to help clinics with staffing, equipment and technology needs.
Do said Oregon’s new fund shows the state’s commitment to reproductive and abortion rights.
“It is setting an example,” Do said of how the Oregon effort is playing nationally. “This definitely is Oregon leading.”
The Supreme Court is set to rule on a Mississippi abortion law and could give conservative states more leeway to restrict pregnancy terminations and create states that are safe harbors for abortion providers and patients.
Anti-abortion advocates oppose the Oregon fund and using state money to help terminate pregnancies.
“Pro-abortion politicians in Salem have decided that they will use state funds in whatever way they see fit to push their agenda. Oregon already faces many ongoing crises. Our current leadership chose to prioritize abortion access for out-of-state visitors instead of addressing the problems we already have,” said Oregon Right to Life in a statement to the Herald & News.
Lois Anderson, the group’s executive director, is also urging conservatives and others opposed to abortions to voice their opposition to Gov. Kate Brown. “We cannot allow Oregon to become another abortion tourism state,” Anderson said in an email referring to the potential for a large influx of visitors seeking abortions.
Brown has also put Oregon’s stamp on a controversial conservative law passed in Florida that prohibits public schools from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity in lessons from kindergarten through third grade.
The bill, which had the backing of Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, also restricts such lessons in other grades unless they age appropriate. DeSantis is also among Republican governors criticized transgender athletes competing in women’s sports
Critics — which include some major corporations, including the Walt Disney Co. and Oregon-based Nike — have labeled the measure the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
Brown, a Democrat, faulted the Florida law and touted Oregon’s support for inclusion and the LGBTQ community.
“In Oregon, we say ‘gay’,” said Brown in a video statement on the Florida law. “Oregonians are welcoming of our LGBTQIA community members. We want to make sure Oregon is a safe, inclusive and welcoming place for all.”
Brown said she was “horrified and outraged” by the Florida law and that it will make schools a less welcoming and safe place for LGBTQ children. Opponents of the measure also worry it will lead to more bullying and harassment of LGBTQ students.
Across the country and political aisle, DeSantis argues the bill is about parental rights and age-appropriate discussions about sexuality and gender identity in public classrooms. “Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old,” DeSantis said when signing the controversial bill March 28.
Some major business interests, including Disney, Amazon, Nike, Starbucks, Intel, Ikea and Macy’s oppose the Florida law and similar proposals in other states. Oregon does compete with Florida for economic development and business investment projects in the technology and renewable energy spaces.
Opponents of the Florida bill also hope it takes a bite out of the Sunshine State’s $90 billion tourism industry and see more progressives visit progressive states such as Oregon, which has a $12.3 billion tourism sector.