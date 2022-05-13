Oregon Tech women’s basketball coach Scott Meredith announced the signing of NCAA Division I transfer Alexis Elquist to a letter of intent for the 2022-23 season.
The 6-foot junior forward from Elko, Nev., spent the past two seasons at the University of Nevada, where she appeared in six games for the Wolfpack as a reserve forward.
“Our signing of Alexis was an important moment in the makeup of this year’s recruiting class,” Meredith said. “She has competed daily against Division I caliber athletes and her overall game has improved dramatically during her two seasons at Nevada.”
Elquist was the Northern League's Player of the Year in 2019 and honored as a Class 3A all-state selection after averaging 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocked shots per game.
“Alexis has strong moves around the basket, can hit the mid-range jumper and has range beyond the arc,” Meredith said. “She is an aggressive rebounder and can excel at the defensive end of the court. A natural forward, Alexis has the potential to play the post and possibly even the wing positions if necessary.”
Elquist plans to major in electrical engineering at OIT.
“Her desire to continue her studies in electrical engineering and to have an opportunity to compete on the floor led her to Oregon Tech,” Meredith said. “We are so thrilled she contacted us. Alexis is a proven and highly successful collegiate student-athlete and her experience will greatly benefit our young team next season.”