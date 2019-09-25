The halls of the residence hall and the village at Oregon Institute of Technology are bustling again with students moving into their new homes before beginning the 2019-2020 school year Monday.
A DJ played music outside, and tables of student ambassadors and Oregon Tech employees were set up at hall entrances to help students check in, get their keys and find their way around the maze of rooms.
Students decorated dorm rooms and met their new neighbors Tuesday, like freshmen Kaylee Shelton and Emmalee Stevens from Eagle Point who are roommates in the residence hall.
Although they were childhood friends, they began making friends when they moved in early on Saturday. They played volleyball and played games on the Wii in the common area, like Just Dance and bowling. The friends since sixth grad said it’s weird to take their friendship to the next level: roommates.
“We’re used to spending the night with each other but now we live together,” Shelton said.
“It’s fun though,” said Stevens.
Shelton is a studying nursing and Stevens is studying diagnostic medical sonography.
Roomie request
The pair said they requested to be roommates and planned their décor around the colors gray, white and light pink.
They even said they have matching cars, although only Shelton brought hers the hour and fifteen-minute drive.
Tristan Andre had a longer trip to Klamath Falls, moving here from Maui for Oregon Tech’s mechanical engineering program and to play baseball. He said having teammates has helped his transition.
“It helps with moving and knowing the area,” he said, despite having a randomly assigned roommate. “I’ve enjoyed it.”
Dorm nostalgia
Haley Schoenthal and Connie Duran, student ambassadors and both juniors at Oregon Tech, said helping freshmen move in makes them a little nostalgic for their own dorm experiences.
“I honestly miss living in the dorms,” Schoenthal said.
“It’s bittersweet,” said Duran, who lived in both the residence hall and the village. “We were talking about how we miss the experience of living in the dorms, of first starting college.”
“It’s the start of a new chapter, and we get to experience it with them,” Schoenthal said.