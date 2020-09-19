Campus life will look different for the Hustlin’ Owls as they return to campus ahead of Monday’s first day of classes.
From directional signs on the floor to limited capacity in rooms to less furniture in common spaces to rescheduled and redesigned classes, the Klamath Falls campus has adjusted to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
Oregon Tech leadership worked for months to get students back to campus for fall term, and students moved into residence halls on Friday.
“Yeah, we’re getting campus life back,” said Erin Foley, Dean of Students. “But it’s not the way we knew it in February.”
The university may welcome its largest freshman class ever, with pre-enrollment at the Klamath Falls campus up 16%, according to President Nagi Naganathan. However, it might not feel that way with socially distanced classes, dorm rooms set aside for quarantine and reduced social gatherings.
Most first- and second-year classes will be in person, in order to get freshmen and sophomores into the groove of college life and learning. Most of the third- and fourth-year classes are online, which Provost Joanna Mott said is because many of those students were able to adapt to online learning last spring.
“Feedback from freshmen — they want to be here, they want to have at least some campus experience, even if it’s not exactly like pre-COVID days,” said Mott.
Friday’s move into residential dorms also looked different as students were limited to two helpers and were given specific times to arrive to reduce hallway traffic.
Officials analyzed campus from top to bottom, reconsidering how their corner of Klamath Falls operates to keep students and staff safe. University staff went classroom-by-classroom, measuring them to calculate how many students could occupy each room and rescheduling classes to allow for social distancing and cleaning.
Each classroom has been equipped to record lectures for students who get sick and cannot attend. Foley said faculty have also prepared in case instructors contract COVID as well.
Many other universities across the country have already begun in-person classes, and some are seeing COVID-19 outbreaks among students. Despite all the planning, students at some colleges are still partying and gathering in large groups.
One way Oregon Tech hopes to prevent this is from happening here by adopting a “culture-based approach.”
Students will sign a pledge, which addresses protecting themselves, protecting others and protecting the community. Foley said the COVID guidelines fall under the student code of conduct and students who violate the guidelines can face consequences through Student Affairs.
“It’s on me to make good decisions all the time, so that we are protecting ourselves and each other and not, it’s all about me,” Foley said. “You know, that mindset we need to get rid of, and so that’s kind of the approach that I’m taking during the trainings and the same approach the faculty and staff are getting.”
Students are required to answer health questions each day on an Oregon Tech app and get either a green pass to proceed to classes or a red pass to go to the student health center.
When deciding if and how students could return to campus, Oregon Tech leadership worked with a variety of partners to meet guidelines from the state, the Oregon Health Authority, Klamath County Public Health and other agencies.
“They realized the reopening decision is a function of your coordinates, you know, the densities are different, incident rates are different, so those things are under consideration as well,” Foley said. “They did not force a common decision across the seven [public] universities, and we have been checking with them periodically.”
Foley outlined five things they are asking everyone on campus to pay attention to: face coverings, hand washing, distancing, keeping spaces clean and a daily health self-assessment.
“And I would say our sixth one is the due diligence that everybody needs to be aware of making these good choices every day,” Foley said. “Even though you get tired of doing these things, if you continue to do them every day, then I think we can be very successful or not have the spike of cases you’ve heard about across the country at large public schools.”
Naganath emphasized that a successful fall term means a promising winter and spring term.
“You cannot hold your breath, just deal with one term at a time, you need to look at it long-term too,” Naganathan said. “And I think if we do not give the opportunity to our freshmen, they may make other plans or they may have a wasted year because it is so late in the game, so we are trying to be inclusive about our thinking through all those possibilities as well.”
To Naganathan, the COIVD-19 pandemic has offered Oregon Tech the chance to strengthen its ties to the healthcare and technology industries. Both of those industries have grown while many other economic sectors have struggled during COVID.
“I think this is a great opportunity for Oregon Tech and Klamath Falls to shine in the state as a great place to be at because of the kind of programming,” Naganathan said. “I think this is the opportunity for us to show that we are not one other small university in the state of Oregon. Instead, we have a unique mission and we know how to mind that mission or to focus on it when things get tougher.”
Leadership emphasized that they will constantly monitor any COVID-19 cases on campus and consider any action needed. Foley noted there isn’t a magic number in terms of how many COVID cases would close campus and send students packing.
After balancing reduced state funding this year, the university is already planning to feel the financial effects of COVID for years to come. Naganathan said state officials warned universities to prepare for possible significant funding cuts in 2022.
Through it all, Naganathan acknowledged that many people have different opinions about students retuning to campus. Some believe strongly that students should learn in person, while others believe strongly they should not.
All administrators can do, he said, is trust the hard work they’ve done to prepare.
“That are no guarantees, none of us have a crystal ball,” Naganathan said. “But this is where you put your faith in your people, respecting that people will have different opinions on this topic.”
“This is going to be the classic ‘How to eat an elephant.’ It’s one bite at a time, it’s one week at a time, you learn from the steps, you do the adjustments,” he said.
To read Oregon Tech’s full plan, visit oit.edu/coronavirus/resumption-plan.