Oregon Tech

Oregon Tech campus

 Herald and News

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Oregon Tech administration and its faculty union agreed on a labor contract, ending a strike that had stretched into its second week.

Tentative agreements were reached on salary, merit increases and healthcare that includes Oregon Tech paying 95 to 97 percent of healthcare costs.

Both parties agreed to new workload expectations which will allow faculty to spend more time with students and in the classroom, according to administration.

